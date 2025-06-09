Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.50% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 72.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.50% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 166.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 92.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.04% to Rs 225.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.