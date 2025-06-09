SSF reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.93% to Rs 17.86 crore

Net loss of SSF reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.17% to Rs 48.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.