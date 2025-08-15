Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 19.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 435.35 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 19.69% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 435.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.435.35492.666.154.5824.5620.8518.8415.0914.5312.14

