Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 15.65% to Rs 48.67 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.6757.70 -16 OPM %5.32-0.73 -PBDT2.57-0.94 LP PBT1.70-1.98 LP NP1.79-1.82 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

