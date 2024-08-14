Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech soars on bonus share issue proposal

Power Mech soars on bonus share issue proposal

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Mech Projects zoomed 5.77% to Rs 5719.85 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 22 August 2024, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts led by ITC, tech; mining shares fall

SC order allowing states to collect past dues to hurt miners: Govt official

Share buyback tax regime to change from October 1: What this means for you

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps to check merit list at ssc.gov.in

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story