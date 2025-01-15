Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies edges higher after bagging supply orders worth Rs 1,460 crore

Premier Energies edges higher after bagging supply orders worth Rs 1,460 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Premier Energies added 2.91% to Rs 1147.85 after the company announced that its subsidiaries have received and accepted multiple orders aggregating to Rs 1,460 crore from two large independent power producers (IPP) and others.

The subsidiaries of the company that have received orders are Premier Energies Global Environment, Premier Energies International and Premier Energies Photovoltaic.

The contract comprises of orders for supplying solar modules worth Rs 1041 crore and solar cells worth Rs 419 crore.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 289.6% to Rs 205.95 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 52.86 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,527.22 crore, up 120.2% as compared with Rs 693.70 crore in Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hathway Cable slides after Q3 PAT fall 39% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.95%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.2%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story