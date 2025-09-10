Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software surged 8.18% to Rs 9099.50 after its parent, Oracle Corp, delivered an ambitious forecast for its cloud business, lifting the NYSE-listed stock to a record high.

On September 9, Oracle said it expects booked revenue for its Cloud Infrastructure business to exceed half a trillion dollars, driven by rising demand for low-cost cloud services.

"Over the next few months, we expect to sign-up several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and remaining performance obligations (RPO) is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars," said CEO Safra Catz. For the September quarter, Oracle sees total revenue to rise to 12-14% and sees cloud revenue growth between 32-36%.

Oracles shares jumped as much as 28% in post-market trading, the biggest single-session advance since 1999.

Chairman Larry Ellison said the company expects MultiCloud revenue to grow "substantially every quarter for several years" as Oracle adds 37 new datacenters for three hyperscaler partners, bringing the total to 71.

Oracle Financial Services Software, a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle, offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Financial Services Software reported a 4.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 641.9 crore on a 6.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,852.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

