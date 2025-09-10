Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Sep 10 2025
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Mamata Machinery has secured its second export order for a 9-layer blown film plant under its Co-Extrusion product segment valued at approximately $1.17 million (around Rs 9.7 crore).

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 15% year-on-year rise in exports for August 2025 at 3,575 units, while total sales declined 1% to 74,027 units during the same period.

Huhtamaki India announced that Jagdish Agarwal has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the company, with effect from 1 December 2025.

Sri Lotus Developers has been appointed as the developer for a new ultra-luxury redevelopment project in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a new domestic order valued at approximately Rs 415 crore for the development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Rajasthan.

Vadilal Industries has appointed Himanshu Kanwar as the first non-family chief executive officer (CEO) to lead its business operations in India.

Sep 10 2025

