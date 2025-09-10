Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with modest gains in early trade amid strong global cues. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat on hope that the Federal Reserve may ease rates next week. The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark.

Barring auto all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with IT and banking stocks leading the rally.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 348.36 points or 0.43% to 81,449.68. The Nifty 50 index rose 109.70 points or 0.44% to 24,978.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.48%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 970 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,050.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 83.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 September 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.492 from the previous close of 6.486. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1000 compared with its close of 88.1525 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.27% to Rs 108,734. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 97.76. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.29% to 4.084. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 57 cents or 0.86% to $66.96 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Mamata Machinery added 2.72% after the company has secured its second export order for a 9-layer blown film plant under its Co-Extrusion product segment valued at approximately $1.17 million (around Rs 9.7 crore). Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.49%. The company reported a 15% year-on-year rise in exports for August 2025 at 3,575 units, while total sales declined 1% to 74,027 units during the same period.

Huhtamaki India rose 0.41%. The company announced that Jagdish Agarwal has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the company, with effect from 1 December 2025. Global Markets: Asia market advanced on Wednesday as investors assessed Chinas August inflation data. Consumer prices in the mainland fell 0.4% year over year in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Wednesday. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.9% from a year earlier, according to the official release. Meanwhile, the producer price index fell 2.9% year over year, improving from the 3.6% drop in July.