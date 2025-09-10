Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Cupid added 1.22% to Rs 199.15 after has entered into a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian luxury fragrance brand promoted by key notes trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management.
Founded in 2022, Mansam is positioned as the first Arabian luxury fragrance brand with ambitions for global expansion. The investment is aimed at helping Cupid expand its footprint in the lifestyle and consumer segments, capitalizing on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding Middle Eastern luxury market.
The deal marks a significant step in Cupids diversification strategy and its entry into high-potential international markets.
CUPID is an India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.
The company reported 81.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.26 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 52.82% YoY to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
