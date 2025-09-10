Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Cupid added 1.22% to Rs 199.15 after has entered into a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian luxury fragrance brand promoted by key notes trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management.

Founded in 2022, Mansam is positioned as the first Arabian luxury fragrance brand with ambitions for global expansion. The investment is aimed at helping Cupid expand its footprint in the lifestyle and consumer segments, capitalizing on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding Middle Eastern luxury market.

The deal marks a significant step in Cupids diversification strategy and its entry into high-potential international markets.