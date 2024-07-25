Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 23.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 1741.40 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 23.09% to Rs 616.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 501.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 1741.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1462.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1741.401462.4048.6442.50890.40725.30872.90706.80616.70501.00

