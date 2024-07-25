Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SIS consolidated net profit declines 28.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 3129.86 crore

Net profit of SIS declined 28.25% to Rs 64.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 3129.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2976.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3129.862976.73 5 OPM %4.394.67 -PBDT113.94120.31 -5 PBT71.2084.55 -16 NP64.2289.51 -28

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

