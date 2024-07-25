Sales rise 8.18% to Rs 13617.84 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 20.56% to Rs 1340.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1686.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.18% to Rs 13617.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12588.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13617.8412588.34 8 OPM %20.8520.88 -PBDT2541.972354.05 8 PBT1859.051766.55 5 NP1340.151686.94 -21
