HFCL consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 croreNet profit of HFCL rose 63.46% to Rs 111.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 995.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1158.24995.19 16 OPM %15.0814.72 -PBDT142.86123.43 16 PBT118.79102.53 16 NP111.3068.09 63
