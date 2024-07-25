Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the June 2024 quarter

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 63.46% to Rs 111.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 995.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1158.24995.19 16 OPM %15.0814.72 -PBDT142.86123.43 16 PBT118.79102.53 16 NP111.3068.09 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

Slump in tech stocks knock Asia shares, yen towers at over 2-month high

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story