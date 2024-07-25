HFCL consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 63.46% to Rs 111.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 1158.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 995.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1158.24995.1915.0814.72142.86123.43118.79102.53111.3068.09

