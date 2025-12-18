Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare rises after deal to acquire freehold land in Pune for proposed 450-bed hospital

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Max Healthcare Institute advanced 1.43% to Rs 1046.45 after the company announced that its board has approved the acquisition of of 100% equity stake in Yerawada Properties Private (YPPL), Pune, Maharashtra.

Yerawada Properties is engaged in real estate development business and owns 1.68 acres parcel of freehold land located in Yerawada, Pune, a prime locality in the centre of the city. The land has the capacity to accommodate development of a 450 bedded hospital.

The acquisition of YPPL will lead to expansion of companys footprint in Maharashtra by enabling setting up of a hospital in Yerawada, Pune.

The purchase of equity stake shall be carried out in a step-up manner and shall conclude upon receipt of occupancy certificate for the hospital building planned to be constructed on the said land. In the first tranche, the company shall acquire 100% of the class-A equity shares representing 100% of the voting rights and nearly 50.22% of the economic interest in YPPL.

Further, the company shall acquire 100% class-B equity shares in a phased manner over a period of 4 years.

The board of Max Healthcare has also accorded its approval for setting up a 450 bedded super speciality hospital on the land owned by YPPL, at an aggregate spend of up to Rs 1,020 crore (including YPPL shares acquisition, construction, equipment cost, stamp duty, registration charges, etc.).

Max Healthcare Institute (Max Healthcare) is one of Indias largest healthcare organizations. The company operates 20 healthcare facilities (nearly 5,200 beds) with a significant presence in North India. In addition to the hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively.

The company had reported a 59% rise in net profit to Rs 554 crore on a 21% increase in net revenue to Rs 2,580 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

