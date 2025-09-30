Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with small gains; European mrkt opens lower

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded near the flatline with some positive points in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. PSU Bank, metal and bank shares advanced while media, realty and FMCG shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 18.82 points or 0.02% to 80,378.96. The Nifty 50 index added 9.45 points or 0.04% to 24,644.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.26%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,860 shares rose and 2,109 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

JSW Steel (up 2.39%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.35%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.28%), HCL Technologies (up 1.10%) and Bharat Electronics (up 1.10%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

InterGlobe Aviation (down 1.89%), ITC (down 1.24%), Titan Company (down 0.98%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.84%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure shed 0.24%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.43 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, a unit of Indian Railways.

Atishay added 1.73% after the company bagged a rate contract by Goa Electronics (GEL), a Government of Goa company & subsidiary of EDC for the empanelment of agencies to provide information technology (IT) related manpower.

Blue Dart Express surged 6.34% after the company announced the average shipment price hike of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1st January 2026.

DCX Systems added 0.93%. The company has received purchase orders totalling approximately Rs 49.89 crore from its customers as part of its regular business operations.

Global Markets:

European market opened lower on Tuesday as investors keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trumps trade tariffs and continued political deadlock in the U.S.

Asian market traded mixed as Chinas official reading showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month.

The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. While still in contraction, the latest reading was the strongest since March.

Meanwhile, private surveyor RatingDogs manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.2 for September, marking its highest level since May.

Investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) interest rate decision later in the day. As per media reports, the RBA is expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6% as high inflation has restricted its ability to loosen monetary policy.

U.S. markets remained cautious as the risk of a government shutdown grew, with Vice President JD Vance warning that talks between President Trump and Democrats had stalled.

A closure would delay key jobs data, leaving the Labor Departments JOLTS report on August openings as the main focus ahead of Fridays September employment report.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose as Wall Street regained some of its footing after a week in which the artificial intelligence trade lost a bit of steam.

The broad market index climbed 0.26% to finish at 6,661.21, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.48% to close at 22,591.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 68.78 points, or 0.15%, at 46,316.07.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

