Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Surges 5.29%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.06%

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added 14.66% over last one month compared to 5.8% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.32% rise in the SENSEX

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gained 5.29% today to trade at Rs 8880. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.06% to quote at 35748.37. The index is up 5.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd increased 3.77% and Black Box Ltd added 2.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 22.33 % over last one year compared to the 21.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added 14.66% over last one month compared to 5.8% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1206 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4117 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9021.4 on 01 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3522.05 on 12 Jun 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News