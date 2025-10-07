Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mindteck (India) Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2025.

Orbit Exports Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 226.95 at 07-Oct-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1221 shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd soared 14.86% to Rs 301. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10214 shares in the past one month. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 14.84% to Rs 45.36. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13925 shares in the past one month. Ester Industries Ltd advanced 12.99% to Rs 127. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8838 shares in the past one month.