BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

Om Metallogic was trading at Rs 85 on the BSE, a discount of 1.16% compared with the issue price of Rs 86.The scrip was listed at Rs 85, a discount of 1.16% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.
The stock traded within a narrow range, hitting both a high and low of Rs 85 approximately 1.47 lakh shares changed hands during the session.
BSE SME Om Metallogics IPO was subscribed 1.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 01 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 86 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 25,98,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 59.62% from 88.51% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for finance the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries for existing manufacturing facility, to part finance the requirement of working capital, repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and to meet general corporate purposes.
Om Metallogic is primarily engaged in processing aluminium based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots. The versatile properties of aluminium and its alloys, results in it being used in automobiles industry. Aluminium alloys are used in mostly automobiles components due to its stiffness, corrosion resistance and excellent strength to weight ratio. As of 31 August 2025, the company has total 17 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 60 crore and net profit of Rs 4.12 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.
