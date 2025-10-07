Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2025.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spiked 16.29% to Rs 556.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22676 shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd surged 14.90% to Rs 1300. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47775 shares in the past one month. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd soared 12.98% to Rs 2431.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11851 shares in the past one month. RHI Magnesita India Ltd advanced 11.41% to Rs 490.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9780 shares in the past one month.