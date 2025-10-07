NSE SME Vijaypd Ceutical IPO lists at par

Vijaypd Ceutical was trading at Rs 35.10 on the NSE, a premium of 0.29% compared with the issue price of Rs 35.

The scrip was listed at Rs 35, at a par compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 35.95 and a low of Rs 35. About 32.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NSE SME Vijaypd Ceuticals IPO was subscribed 1.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 35 per share. The equity shares were listed on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 55,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 78.30% from 56.25% Pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards the construction of pharmaceutical api/intermediates and chemicals manufacturing plant and purchase of new machineries in MIDC Shrirampur, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, repayment/prepayment of all or certain of borrowings availed of by company and for general corporate purposes. Vijaypd Ceutical is a certified pharmaceutical and consumer goods distributor, serving over 2,100 pharmacies, clinics, and nursing homes across 20 locations in four districts. The company operates as a dealer, agent, stockist, and supplier, offering a wide range of products including medicines, wellness tonics, personal care items, ayurvedic products, cosmetics, and FMCG goods. With partnerships across 170+ manufacturers and a portfolio of 19,000+ SKUs, Vijaypd Ceutical ensures quality and reliability in healthcare distribution. The company holds FDA, FSSAI, and BMC certifications, reflecting its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 51 employees.