Concord Drugs consolidated net profit declines 93.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 11.69 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs declined 93.88% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.698.98 30 OPM %7.1016.26 -PBDT0.381.02 -63 PBT0.040.64 -94 NP0.030.49 -94
