Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 212.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 244.41 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 212.23% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 244.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales244.41182.92 34 OPM %13.2912.10 -PBDT36.5618.48 98 PBT28.1210.78 161 NP29.359.40 212

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

