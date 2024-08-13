Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 212.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 244.41 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma rose 212.23% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 244.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.244.41182.9213.2912.1036.5618.4828.1210.7829.359.40

