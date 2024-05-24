Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Organic Coatings standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Organic Coatings standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 52.45% to Rs 9.04 crore

Net profit of Organic Coatings rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.45% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 26.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.045.93 52 26.8322.90 17 OPM %8.5210.46 -6.865.90 - PBDT0.440.26 69 0.460.03 1433 PBT0.220.04 450 -0.47-0.95 51 NP0.220.04 450 -0.47-0.95 51

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

