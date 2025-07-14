Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Organic Recycling Systems jumped 4.19% to Rs 328 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Solapur Bioenergy Systems has been awarded an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The contract pertains to IOCLs 200 tonnes per day (TPD) paddy straw-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The CBG plant is a key node in IOCLs green energy blueprint. It is expected that the plant will produce significant quantities of clean CBG fuel and nutrient rich organic manure.

ORSL will be responsible for end-to-end O&M services including plant uptime, safety protocols, daily operations, preventive maintenance, and manpower management.