Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Organic Recycling Systems jumped 4.19% to Rs 328 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Solapur Bioenergy Systems has been awarded an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The contract pertains to IOCLs 200 tonnes per day (TPD) paddy straw-based compressed biogas (CBG) plant located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The CBG plant is a key node in IOCLs green energy blueprint. It is expected that the plant will produce significant quantities of clean CBG fuel and nutrient rich organic manure.

ORSL will be responsible for end-to-end O&M services including plant uptime, safety protocols, daily operations, preventive maintenance, and manpower management.

Sarang Bhand, promoter and MD, said: Being selected by IOCL for this project reinforces our belief in purpose-driven growth. It showcases our readiness to deliver industrial-scale projects that are technically complex, socially meaningful, and environmentally necessary.

Organic Recycling Systems (ORS) is an environmental engineering company specializing in sustainable waste management and valorisation solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

