Board of RIR Power Electronics allots 76.73 lakh bonus equity shares

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 14 July 2025

The Board of RIR Power Electronics at its meeting held on 14 July 2025 has approved allotment of 76,73,725 equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each as fully paid-up Bonus equity shares , in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) New equity shares having face value of Rs.10 /- each for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held, having face value of Rs.10 /- each, to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on the record date fixed for this purpose. Further, the Company has also kept a reserve of 2,83,515 equity shares for the purpose of bonus issue of equity shares to the preferential warrant holders upon conversion of the said warrants into equity shares.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 1,53,47,450 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

