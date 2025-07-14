Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 3.99%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost 7.32% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained 3.99% today to trade at Rs 465. The BSE Auto index is up 0.3% to quote at 52720.71. The index is up 0.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 1.36% and Bosch Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 7.8 % over last one year compared to the 2.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost 7.32% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2517 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68522 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767.8 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 379.8 on 07 Apr 2025.