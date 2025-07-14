Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd has lost 3.24% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd lost 2.2% today to trade at Rs 5650.05. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.05% to quote at 44305.8. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Windlas Biotech Ltd decreased 1.71% and Tarsons Products Ltd lost 1.7% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 15.39 % over last one year compared to the 2.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.