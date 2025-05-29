Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 47.94 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 47.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 36.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 174.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales47.9444.06 9 174.40145.80 20 OPM %-8.59-14.93 --12.15-13.30 - PBDT-3.27-8.54 62 -15.71-17.26 9 PBT-8.38-13.59 38 -36.11-36.28 0 NP-3.18-13.57 77 -37.20-36.37 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vision Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 1318.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 4750.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story