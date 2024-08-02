Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 268.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 27.49 croreNet profit of Simplex Castings rose 268.18% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.4934.70 -21 OPM %18.227.81 -PBDT3.071.23 150 PBT2.160.12 1700 NP1.620.44 268
