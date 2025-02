Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 230.10 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 230.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.230.10203.37-0.538.57-5.0912.30-17.841.09-10.51-3.22

