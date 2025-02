Gillette India standalone net profit rises 21.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 685.55 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 21.18% to Rs 125.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 103.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 685.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 639.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.685.55639.4626.6524.52187.65159.75167.14139.04125.97103.95

