Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 58614 contracts in the data reported through February 04, 2025. This was however a weekly reduction of 7990 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 62.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 12.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ajcon Global Services standalone net profit declines 28.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story