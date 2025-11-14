Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 199.75 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 199.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.199.75208.13-16.20-8.36-28.32-19.51-42.41-32.32-30.60-19.66

