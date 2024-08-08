Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 238.29 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 238.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales238.29243.27 -2 OPM %3.4522.36 -PBDT2.4959.90 -96 PBT-9.9749.83 PL NP-6.4232.18 PL

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

