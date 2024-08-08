Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 238.29 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 238.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.238.29243.273.4522.362.4959.90-9.9749.83-6.4232.18

