Orient Technologies appoints Gourav Modi as CFO

Orient Technologies said that its board has approved the appointment of Gourav Modi as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 April 2025.

Gourav Modi will succeed Sunil Kumar as CFO, as Sunil Kumar will retire effective March 31, 2025.

At Orient Technologies, Gourav Modi will be responsible for overseeing the financial strategy, ensuring robust financial health, and supporting the companys expansion and transformation agenda.

Gourav Modi is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Commerce Graduate from St. Xaviers College, Kolkata.

He is an accomplished finance leader with 15 years of experience in finance, strategy, and transformation across multinational and mid-sized organizations. As results driven finance professional, he has been in strategic roles at top consulting firms like KPMG and Accenture. In his most recent role at Credit Suisse, he served as a Director in the Finance Change function.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for the enterprise sector in India.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 16.7% to Rs 12.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.85 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 33% YoY to Rs 206.86 crore during the quarter.

The scrip declined 2.37% to end at Rs 321 on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

