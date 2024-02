Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 103.56 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 42.46% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 103.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 119.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.103.56119.7517.1822.5015.7323.878.0916.146.6811.61

