Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit declines 28.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers declined 28.77% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.7036.665.827.261.822.371.322.001.041.46

