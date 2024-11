Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 52.99 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 22.95% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 52.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.9970.17-5.5912.205.795.883.833.502.252.92

