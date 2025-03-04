RateGain Travel gains after announcing collaboration with Mews

RateGain Travel Technologies added 1.81% to Rs 493.95 after the company announced a significant partnership with Mews, a leading provider of hospitality cloud solutions and Property Management Systems (PMS).

This collaboration integrates RateGains cutting-edge Channel Manager with Mews' native, cloud-based PMS. This integration will enable hotels to efficiently manage rates, inventory, and reservations across more than 400 distribution channels using RateGain's platform. The Channel Manager is designed to drive increased revenue with less effort, offering a user-friendly, self-service, and fully automated solution that saves valuable time in product creation, mapping, and rate & inventory distribution.

Sara Smith, VP of strategic partnerships at Mews, added, By integrating our technologies, were empowering hotels to automate distribution and drive smarter decision-making. Together, we are aiming for hotels to maximize profitability and reaching untapped markets while ensuring operational efficiency and guest satisfaction at every touchpoint.

Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director of RateGain, said, This partnership with Mews is a reflection of our shared vision to revolutionize the hospitality landscape through smarter, integrated technology. Together, we are empowering hotels to drive efficiency, optimize revenue, and provide superior guest experiences with minimal effort.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their businesses.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 39.9% to Rs 56.54 crore on 10.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 278.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

