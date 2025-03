Also appoints Aditya Virwani as Managing Director

Embassy Developments announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting on 25 February 2025, approved the appointment of Jitendra Virwani as Chairman of the Board, and Aditya Virwani as Managing Director of the Company. K.G. Krishnamurthy, previous Independent Chairman to remain as Independent Member of the Board.

