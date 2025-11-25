Oriental Rail Infra gains after arm bags Rs 3-cr order from Southern Railway

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.89% to Rs 156.05 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 2.93 crore from Southern Railway, a division of Indian Railways.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves the manufacture and supply of 826 units of Coupler Body with Shank Wear Plate. The order is valued at Rs 2,93,86,602, with payment terms specifying 95% release against the inspection certificate and the remaining 5% payable upon receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority, and therefore the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings as per regulatory guidelines.