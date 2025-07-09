Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 11 crore orders from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.59% to Rs 181.90 after the company received two domestic orders totaling to Rs 11.48 crore from the MCF and ICF units of Indian Railways.

The first order, valued at Rs 9.03 crore bagged from the modern coach factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli, a unit of Indian Railways. The order entails the manufacturing and supply of 90 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches and 40 sets of seats for LHB GS coaches.

The delivery of this order is to be made to the furnishing depot of modern coach factory (MCF). As per the contract, 100% payment will be made upon receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the material by the consignee at the destination.

The execution timeline for the first order includes delivery of 90 sets by 13 July 2026, while the 40 sets are scheduled for delivery by 11 May 2026.

The second order, worth Rs 2.45 crore received from integral coach factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways. The contract involves the supply and installation of 32 sets of seats and berths for LSCN/BW2 coaches. The order is scheduled to be executed by 31 January 2027.

The delivery of this order is to be made to the furnishing division of integral coach factory (ICF), Chennai. As per the terms, up to 90% of the supply portion will be paid upon submission of the proof of inspection certificate and provisional physical receipt certificate. The remaining 10% of the supply portion, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be paid after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

