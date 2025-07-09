INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee has dipped in early moves as a sustained bounce in the US dollar has weighed on the local currency. US dollar index hit two-week high around 97.50 in last session amid mixed equities as as investors were reluctant to make more significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Dow fell 0.4% and led to a generally lax risk appetite in Asia today. INR has slipped in early moves to trade at 85.90, down 17 paise on the day in spot market. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.26% at 85.98 mark.

