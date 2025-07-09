Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee has dipped in early moves as a sustained bounce in the US dollar has weighed on the local currency. US dollar index hit two-week high around 97.50 in last session amid mixed equities as as investors were reluctant to make more significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade policies. The Dow fell 0.4% and led to a generally lax risk appetite in Asia today. INR has slipped in early moves to trade at 85.90, down 17 paise on the day in spot market. On NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.26% at 85.98 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 2.58%

Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Markets Mixed as Tariff Uncertainty Weighs, Energy and Chip Stocks Lead Sector Gains

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story