Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Berger Paints India Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd rose 1.03% today to trade at Rs 588.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.41% to quote at 60269.94. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 1.02% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 2.14 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Berger Paints India Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 185 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30329 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 629.6 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 437.8 on 30 Dec 2024.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

