Berger Paints India Ltd Spikes 1.03%

Berger Paints India Ltd has added 2.97% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd rose 1.03% today to trade at Rs 588.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.41% to quote at 60269.94. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 1.02% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 2.14 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.