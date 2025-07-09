Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 2.58%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 8.77% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.58% today to trade at Rs 2251. The BSE Realty index is down 0.29% to quote at 7604.11. The index is down 5.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 2.34% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.8% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 13.61 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 8.77% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1212 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17883 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.