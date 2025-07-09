5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

5paisa Capital tumbled 5.17% to Rs 394.40 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 42.5% to Rs 11.55 crore on 24% fall in total income to Rs 77.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Revenue from interest fell 6.09% to Rs 33.33 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 35.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from fees and commission dropped 33.55% to Rs 44.35 crore in the Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 66.74 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses declined 17.4% to Rs 62.27 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 75.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 7.27 crore (up 1.54% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 20.42 crore (up 50.37% YoY) during the period under review.

The company stated that it on-boarded 0.80 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.91 million. Gaurav Seth, managing director & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, Q1 FY26 began on a strong note for both investors and the broking industry. Easing global uncertainties and stronger domestic economic indicators led to improved investor sentiment. During the quarter, both the Nifty and Sensex indices posted a significant recovery, rising 16% from their recent lows. Additionally, retail premium turnover volume at the exchange level also improved. These positive developments contributed to a 9% growth (Q-o-Q) in our Income and a 15% growth (Q-o-Q) in profitability. We remain focused on launching new product features, upgrading our technology platforms, and integrating AI to enhance the investing and trading experience. Our continued emphasis on quality customer acquisition and innovation is expected to further accelerate business momentum in the coming quarters.