Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in August 2025 sold 375 machines as against 393 machines sold in August 2024, recording a decline of 4.6%.

The Construction Equipment (CE) industry continues to face challenges with the widespread monsoon hampering construction activities, delays in projects execution and gradual absorption of cost increases due to change in emission norms resulting in subdued demand across key segments. Looking ahead, with the monsoon season nearing its end, the sector is positioned for a gradual recovery driven by improved policy support and infrastructure momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story