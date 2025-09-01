Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in August 2025 sold 375 machines as against 393 machines sold in August 2024, recording a decline of 4.6%.
The Construction Equipment (CE) industry continues to face challenges with the widespread monsoon hampering construction activities, delays in projects execution and gradual absorption of cost increases due to change in emission norms resulting in subdued demand across key segments. Looking ahead, with the monsoon season nearing its end, the sector is positioned for a gradual recovery driven by improved policy support and infrastructure momentum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app