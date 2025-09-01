Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in August 2025 sold 375 machines as against 393 machines sold in August 2024, recording a decline of 4.6%.

The Construction Equipment (CE) industry continues to face challenges with the widespread monsoon hampering construction activities, delays in projects execution and gradual absorption of cost increases due to change in emission norms resulting in subdued demand across key segments. Looking ahead, with the monsoon season nearing its end, the sector is positioned for a gradual recovery driven by improved policy support and infrastructure momentum.

