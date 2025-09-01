Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

For development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade

AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions has secured significant new orders, across Airborne from Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, Ministry of Defence.

The order is for development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The forecast production quantity will be 600 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News