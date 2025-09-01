Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade

AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions has secured significant new orders, across Airborne from Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO, Ministry of Defence.

The order is for development of 10 nos of Electronic Control Unit for cooling system for Su-30 MKI upgrade. This order is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The forecast production quantity will be 600 numbers of Su-30MKI upgrade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story