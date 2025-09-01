Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade as strong GDP data lifted investor confidence. Investors await auto sales figures along with key PMI values and inflation numbers, due later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level.

Barring FMCG al the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with IT, consumer durables and metal shares leading the rally.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 339.31 points or 0.42% to 80,138.68. The Nifty 50 index rose 96.80 points or 0.41% to 24,526.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,264 shares rose and 869 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,312.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 11,487.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 August 2025, provisional data showed. India Q1 GDP: Indias economy picked up momentum in the AprilJune quarter, defying expectations of slower growth, even as higher U.S. tariffs on Indian exports loom as a potential drag in the months ahead. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8% in the quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters, compared with 7.4% in the previous three-month period, according to government data released Friday.

Gross value added (GVA) considered a better gauge of underlying economic activity since it excludes indirect taxes and subsidy transfers rose 7.6% during the same period, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter. At this rate, India continues to rank among the worlds fastest-growing major economies, though the outlook for exports has darkened following U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff hike. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.29% to 6.607 from the previous close of 6.588. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2100 compared with its close of 88.0900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 1.01% to Rs 104,878. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 97.71. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.38% to 4.241. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 27 cents or 0.40% to $67.48 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCFL) rose 0.83%. The company entered into a business transfer agreement with Zuari Agro Chemicals for the acquisition of its fertiliser business in Maharashtra. Kirloskar Industries added 0.75%. The company announced that Anandh Baheti has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 29 August 2025.

Rites advanced 0.80%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 25.3 crore from NTPC for a Biennial MGR (Merry-Go-Round) mega contract. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors weighed Chinas latest manufacturing data and broader geopolitical developments. Chinas RatingDog Manufacturing Index previously known as the Caixin PMI came in at 50.5 for August, signaling modest expansion after Julys contraction of 49.5. Meanwhile, official government data released Sunday showed the countrys manufacturing PMI at 49.4 in August, barely higher than Julys 49.3. Markets also kept an eye on India-China relations following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where leaders of both countries emphasized that they are development partners rather than rivals.

In the U.S., attention turned to a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of former President Donald Trumps "reciprocal tariffs illegal. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded Trump exceeded his authority when imposing tariffs globally under his April 2 liberation day declaration. On Wall Street, stocks retreated Friday as fresh inflation data suggested price pressures remain a concern heading into September. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% to 6,460.26, though it still notched its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15% to 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to close at 45,544.88.